Parking management to be under PPP mode in all zones of Chennai

March 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will implement a parking management system under public-private-participation PPP mode in all the zones of the city during 2023-2024.

At present, the civic body maintains 5,000 parking slots in zones such as Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam. Mayor R. Priya on Monday said the parking management system would be implemented in all the 15 zones.

An authority comprising civic officials will be created to manage parking spaces in the city.

A citizen engagement platform will be created to integrate all aspects of grievance redress. The data from town planning applications will be used for property tax assessment. Additional equipment, including three mechanical saw for tree pruning, two sand cleaning machines for beaches, GPS for vehicle monitoring and 15 CNG operated mini trucks will be procured.

A scheme “Makkalai Thedi Mayor” will be implemented in all zones. The Mayor will visit the zones to receive petitions from the residents. Six new vehicles to be procured by the Corporation for controlling the community dogs and five new vehicles will be purchased to impound stray cattle.

National Quality Assurance Standards will be adopted for five urban primary health centres. A city public health monitoring system will be developed at the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet to track issues in public health of Chennai.

Shenoy Nagar and Alandur will get new dialysis centres.

The Corporation will start distribution of manjapai to replace plastic bags in households. Separate compactor bins will be placed for segregation of waste on all roads.

Integrated Command and Control Centre will monitor more than 3,000 vehicles for improving conservancy and other civic services in city. Fifteen vehicles will be procured to remove encroachments in the city.

The Corporation will also implement a scheme to remove abandoned vehicles along city roads with assistance from the police. A policy will be implemented for fixing responsibility on owners of private lands for cleaning the private spaces and prevention of public health issues in all residential areas of Chennai.