Over 4,000 persons with flu symptoms found

The Chennai Corporation has identified 4,787 persons with COVID-19-like symptoms in various parts of the city.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said that as many as 693 of the 4,787 persons identified in a survey would be tested for COVID-19.

In addition to the household survey, the civic body has collected samples from 85 containment zones where COVID-19 cases have been reported. “We have collected samples from 4,000 persons. We have set up 26 sample collection centres. The results of most of the 4,000 tests will be known by Friday. Chennai will get priority in rapid testing kits,” Mr. Prakash said.

Referring to the penal action against commercial establishments for violations of social distancing norms and time restrictions, Mr. Prakash said 160 establishments had been sealed for three months.

Stressing on the need for prevention of harrassment of tenants by landlords, Mr. Prakash said that a meeting would be held on Friday to assess the condition in the city. “The landlords should not collect rent. We will give strong direction to the landlords on rent collection on Friday,” he said.

The Commissioner advised residents in containment zones to cooperate.

“If residents are disciplined, there will be 100% success in containment of COVID-19. Residents are not allowed to move out of the containment zones. We have received 25 vehicles from Ford to take persons from containment zones for testing. Ten vehicles from Mahindra will be used for helping senior citizens and pregnant women,” said Mr. Prakash.