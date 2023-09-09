HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

NTK chief co-ordinator Seeman summoned by police after fresh complaint by actor Vijayalakshmi

Actor Vijayalakshmi filed a fresh complaint against NTK chief co-ordinator Seeman at the Police Commissioner’s office last week

September 09, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman
Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman sought time and told Chennai Police he would appear on September 12. File

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman sought time and told Chennai Police he would appear on September 12. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Valasaravakkam Police has summoned Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman for an enquiry in connection with the complaint lodged by actor Vijayalakshmi against him.

Police said he was summoned to appear before the investigation officer on Saturday morning. However, he sought time till Tuesday and told the police he would appear on Tuesday.

Also Read | ‘I am waiting’, says Seeman on likely police action

Police have recorded the statement of actor Vijayalakshmi who gave a fresh complaint against the NTK chief co-ordinator alleging that he had cheated her — having a relationship with her on promise of marrying her.

Ms. Vijaylakshmi had lodged a similar complaint against Mr. Seeman with the Ramapuram police in 2011. Police lodged an FIR against Mr. Seeman under sections — 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 354 (Any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506(i) (Criminal Intimidation) of Indian Penal Code. Further criminal proceeding was not initiated on the FIR after the complainant made a request for the same.

Now, once again, Ms. Vijayalakshmi filed a fresh complaint against Mr. Seeman at the Police Commissioner’s office last week. Following this, the complaint was forwarded to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Koyambedu G. Umayal for further proceeding. The DCP had an enquiry with Ms. Vijayalakshmi for six hours last week.

Police sources said Ms.Vijayalakshmi gave her statement before a magistrate in Thiruvallur court. Her statement was recorded under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code. She was also subjected to a medical examination.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.