NTK chief co-ordinator Seeman summoned by police after fresh complaint by actor Vijayalakshmi

September 09, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Valasaravakkam Police has summoned Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman for an enquiry in connection with the complaint lodged by actor Vijayalakshmi against him.

Police said he was summoned to appear before the investigation officer on Saturday morning. However, he sought time till Tuesday and told the police he would appear on Tuesday.

Also Read | ‘I am waiting’, says Seeman on likely police action

Police have recorded the statement of actor Vijayalakshmi who gave a fresh complaint against the NTK chief co-ordinator alleging that he had cheated her — having a relationship with her on promise of marrying her.

Ms. Vijaylakshmi had lodged a similar complaint against Mr. Seeman with the Ramapuram police in 2011. Police lodged an FIR against Mr. Seeman under sections — 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 354 (Any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506(i) (Criminal Intimidation) of Indian Penal Code. Further criminal proceeding was not initiated on the FIR after the complainant made a request for the same.

Now, once again, Ms. Vijayalakshmi filed a fresh complaint against Mr. Seeman at the Police Commissioner’s office last week. Following this, the complaint was forwarded to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Koyambedu G. Umayal for further proceeding. The DCP had an enquiry with Ms. Vijayalakshmi for six hours last week.

Police sources said Ms.Vijayalakshmi gave her statement before a magistrate in Thiruvallur court. Her statement was recorded under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code. She was also subjected to a medical examination.