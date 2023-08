August 29, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

Actor Vijayalakshmi has filed a fresh complaint demanding Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman to be booked in a case of cheating. The actor, accompanied by her lawyer and Tamila Munnetra Padai leader Veeralakshmi submitted a complaint at the Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery demanding the arrest of Mr. Seeman. She alleged that she was in a relationship with Mr. Seeman and he promised to marry her. However, he cheated her after promising to marry her, she alleged.