‘I am waiting’, says Seeman on likely police action

September 04, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman addresses the media in Udhagamandalam on September 2, 2023.

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman addresses the media in Udhagamandalam on September 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Against the backdrop of a police complaint filed by actor Vijayalakshmi alleging that NTK leader Seeman had cheated her after having a relationship with her on the promise of marriage, the politician on Sunday said he sensed a “political conspiracy” behind the complaint at this juncture.

Asked about the police action, likely to be taken against him, he told journalists: “I am waiting [for the police to approach me].”

The higher than usual police presence at a hotel where Mr. Seeman had stayed for the night apparently added to the speculation of likely police action against the NTK leader.

Mr. Seeman said that his party was keen on fostering Tamil nationalism rather than being seen as opposing Dravidianism. He declared that the NTK would have no truck with the four mainstream national and regional parties -- BJP, Congress, DMK and AIADMK -- for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

According to him, though the BJP and the Congress were different parties, they tread a similar path. Parties such as DMDK, VCK and MDMK have coalesced with mainstream Dravidian parties instead of upholding the Tamil pride, and are now unable to stand up to their might, he said.

Their vote share, he said, has taken a beating after striking [opportunistic] alliances [repeatedly with the DMK and the AIADMK).

