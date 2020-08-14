Napier Bridge gets dynamic lighting system

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch a dynamic lighting system on all its 37 bridges and subways.
On Thursday, the dynamic lighting system was tested in bridges such as Napier Bridge and T.T.K. Road bridge near the Music Academy. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is expected to launch the project on Friday. All bridges will get the system in two months.
“We will be able to generate millions of colours using the combination of red, green and blue. The city’s dynamic lighting system will be controlled by the command and control system,” an official said. The dynamic lighting will highlight architectural aspects of bridges and subways.
The system will also reflect the mood of each festival. “We will be able to change the colour at frequent intervals, creating a pattern,” the official said.
The system will be energy efficient. Once the command and control system is implemented completely, the system will be used to promote tourism in the city. Work on 84% of the control system has been completed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath