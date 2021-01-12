Murder accused nabbed in Mumbai after 3 years

Personnel from the Neelankarai police station arrested a murder accused who went into hiding for three years in Mumbai even after a sessions court issued repeated non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against him.
On the orders of the City Police Commissioner, personnel have been executing pending non-bailable warrants. In line with this, sub-inspector S. Tamilanban and grade-I constable V. Ganesh went to Mumbai and arrested Amit Kumar Ranjan, 29, from Bihar, who is one of the key accused in the murder of a college student in 2010.
On July 4, 2010, Nirbhay Singh, 20, of Ranchi, a third-year engineering student in a private college in Maduravoyal, was riding on a motorcycle when a speeding car knocked him down. A group of students from the vehicle attacked him with clubs. A rift between two groups over the organising of engineering admissions in private universities allegedly led to the murder.
As many as 15 students, including Amit Kumar Ranjan, were arrested and remanded.
Off the grid
Ranjan continued to be absent from court proceedings. He discontinued his studies and went off the grid. A special team scrutinised electronic records, including social media accounts, and zeroed in on his whereabouts.
The accused was running a restaurant in West Andheri. He was arrested and brought to Chennai by the two officials.
In another instance, a patrolling team in Thoraippakkam arrested another accused named Bharathi, 31, who was wanted in connection with a murder committed in 2018.
