More vaccination hubs from today

Each centre to give 500 doses per day

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch temporary vaccination centres at all the 15 zones on Monday.

The civic body on Sunday announced on Twitter the sites of the temporary vaccination centres. Both Covishield and Covaxin will be available at the centres.

Due to supply constraints, Covaxin will be available only for those who are due for second doses.

Corporation schools at seven locations such as 59th Street, Second Main Road, MMDA, Mathur; Coronation Nagar, Korukkupet; Wall Tax Road, Sowcarpet; Madhavaram High Road, Perambur; Market Road, Ayanavaram; Madhanandhapuram, Mugalivakkam and Kamaraj Avenue, Adyar have been converted into vaccination centres.

Community halls on CP Ramasamy Road, Alwarpet; Wimco Nagar; Ponni Nagar, Karambakkam have also been converted into vaccination centres.

Temporary vaccination centres will also be launched at Pallikaranai, Ashok Nagar, Ambattur and Kathirvedu.

Corporation Joint Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese said the temporary vaccination centres would decongest the primary health centres and urban community health centres.

Owing to huge crowding in primary health centres, the civic body has planned to launch such vaccination centres. “You can call them mega vaccination centres. Each centre should vaccinate at least 500 people per day,” said Mr.Varghese.