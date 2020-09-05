Metro extends timings, validity of trip cards

Metro has decided to extend services by an hour and now the first train will start at 7 a.m., instead of 8 a.m., as earlier announced, and the last one at 8 p.m. This has been done to help office-goers.
Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) officials said passengers should get the validity of their trip cards and parking pass extended before October 7 using a travel card reader, which has been installed at all stations.
“Passengers have to just bring their card and tap it on the device and the validity will be extended. And we urge passengers to top up their cards through the web top-up or through mobile app and then get it recharged through this device in station. It will be over in a few minutes and they need not wait in queues,” an official said. It will show the commuters other details like card expiry, number of trips left, travel history and balance.
CMRL officials said the QR code facility that is launched allows users to buy anything — a single trip, round trip and trip passes too. CMRL officials said using this passengers can reschedule and cancel the tickets too. Initially, it was said tokens may not be available at all. But now officials said, it will be available and they will sanitised after each use; but they discourage passengers from buying them.
Minister M.C. Sampath reviewed the arrangements ahead of the resumption of services on Monday and said, there will be adequate ventilation inside trains and stations and passengers needn’t worry about the travel.
