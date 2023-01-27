HamberMenu
Man sets fire to Mercedes Benz car after spat with his friend

January 27, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man set fire to his Mercedes Benz car following a fight with his girlfriend in Kancheepuram on Thursday night, the police said.

The police said Kavin, 28, of Dharmapuri was working as a doctor in a private hospital after having completed MBBS from a private medical college in Kancheepuram last year. He was in a relationship with a 28 year-old woman doctor who studied in his Alma Mater.

On Thursday night, Kavin picked her from her house in his car and then reached an isolated area on the Kancheepuram-Chennai highway. The two had a heated argument inside the car. They continued to argue even after alighting from the vehicle. In a fit of rage, Kavin doused the car with petrol and set fire to it.

Passersby, who noticed the burning car, alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who put out the fire. Kancheepuram taluk police registered a case and arrested Kavin. However, he was released on bail.

