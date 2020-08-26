Madras Day 2020 | A tribute to professions that helped the city grow

Madras Day is celebrated every August 22, in commemoration of the broadly-agreed date (in 1639) for the sale of the village Chennapattinam or Madrasapattinam to the East India Company.

The world may be in the midst of the most extraordinary circumstances, but August 22 rings a happy note in Chennai, nay, Madras.

It's never too much to refresh the view of the city’s history.

Here’s a week of stories that map the way diﬀerent professions and trades helped this city grow.

Happy birthday, Madras. Let the celebrations be COVID-19 compliant this year.