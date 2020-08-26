  • The Series

Madras Day 2020 | A tribute to professions that helped the city grow

The world may be in the midst of the most extraordinary circumstances, but August 22 rings a happy note in Chennai, nay, Madras.

It's never too much to refresh the view of the city’s history.

Here’s a week of stories that map the way diﬀerent professions and trades helped this city grow.

Madras Day is celebrated every August 22, in commemoration of the broadly-agreed date (in 1639) for the sale of the village Chennapattinam or Madrasapattinam to the East India Company. That cut oﬀ would make this city 381 years old.

Happy birthday, Madras. Let the celebrations be COVID-19 compliant this year.

In This Series
At the heart of city, the much-loved ‘Madras food’
Madras Week | A coastal city’s tryst with sports
A view of the Music Academy.

How performing arts in the city changed with the times

Victoria Public Hall

The Madras firmament of theatre

A sleepy town that turned a happening place

When forced displacement took away a part of the locality’s soul
A tram on the streets of Madras in 1949. From The Hindu Photo archives

Madras Week | When trams moved around Triplicane

Humble beginnings: Originally established in 1794 as the School of Survey, the College of Engineering, Guindy, is now part of Anna University. File Photo

Madras Week | From niche schools to research centres
