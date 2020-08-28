‘Bleeding Madras’, a speciality

It was handlooms that made Francis Day choose Madras as the new British settlement. He was impressed by Madras — it had paintings, longcloth, hand-printed chintz and morrees, a blue cotton cloth. The cloth was 15% cheaper than at Armagaon (Durgarayapatnam), about 35 miles north of Pulicat, said Sabita Radhakrishnan in an article in the Madras Musings.

Woven in 60 X 40 handloom, with variations in stripes or solid squares, the fabric was known by many different names — Madras checks, real Madras handkerchief, George cloth, Guinea cloth or bleeding Madras. It was called bleeding Madras as the colour would bleed each time it was washed and it would assume a new avatar, without looking faded. The warp was generally dyed in indigo, and turmeric was used for yellow. The indigo base combined with the yellow to produce green that ran on the weft when soaked in water, creating new shades and solid colours.

‘Real Madras handkerchief’ was a term coined by British merchants to describe the 8 m long, 36 inch wide bolts of fabric, which could be cut into three-square kerchiefs. It helped exporters evade taxes as only bales of fabric entered London.

The Madras handkerchief was exported to London, where it was auctioned to traders who used it to barter for slaves in West Africa. Bleeding Madras was made popular by Capt. C.P. Nair, founder of the Leela Group.

Another weave that Madras was and is still known for is the Adyar saree, introduced by Rukmini Devi Arundale, who founded Kalakshetra. It was in 1944 that she laid the foundation stone for the weaving section. “It was her way of helping genuine weavers as she felt that they were ignored. It moved to Kalakshetra in 1963. She collected sarees from her relatives and revived those designs. During World War II, there was a shortage of zari, so she introduced silk thread. Their USP was Korvais, traditional weaving techniques and an aesthetic colour combination,” said textile researcher Sreemathy Mohan.