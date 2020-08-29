A city that allowed businesses, old and new, to thrive

Once dominated by family-owned businesses, Chennai is getting to see new-age entrepreneurs in AI, aerospace, banking and finance

From Madras to Chennai — the industrial landscape in the city has undergone a radical change in the last few decades. The city that, from the early 1950s to the 1980s, was dominated by family-owned businesses in engineering, manufacturing and automobiles is getting to see new-age entrepreneurs in artificial intelligence, aerospace, banking and finance and Software As a Service (SaaS).

While the top old corporate firms run by traditional families of Madras are very much active, the industrial landscape has expanded to give space to a large number of entrepreneurs and industrialists, international collaborators, even lakhs of medium, small and micro industries.

In the industrial space, Madras has a lot of credits to boast about. The country’s first industrial estate came up in the city (at Guindy) in 1958. The year 1965 saw the birth of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), which facilitates large industrial and infrastructure projects in the State. In 1971, the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT) was set up to provide comprehensive infrastructure facilities for investors. The Madras Stock Exchange (which is now defunct), the fourth stock exchange in the country, ran its operations from here. Even the telecom revolution started in Chennai with industrialist C. Sivasankaran and his Sterling Group.

It was during the Madras era that the Murugappa Group manufactured the first bicycle in the country and Enfield the first motorcycle. “Standard Motors from Madras was the second Indian car manufacturer. Ashok Leyland established a commercial vehicle unit here. Madras became the cluster for auto-component manufacturing with groups such as TVS, Amalgamations and Rane setting up shop. And this is how Madras came to be called the ‘Detroit of India’,” said Sushila Ravindranath, author of the book Surge: Tamil Nadu’s Growth Story. “When the government announced in 1951 that it would decide on who could manufacture cars and where — Ashok Motors and Standard Motors were given licence to manufacture in Madras,” she said. In 1957, Dunlop set up its plant in Madras to make tyres. Currently, Chennai houses the world’s best car names, including Ford and Hyundai, and accounts for 30% of India’s four-wheeler automobile industry and 33% of auto-parts production.

During the Madras days, business houses and families were conservative and would never even imagine selling their stakes to an outsider. In Surge: Tamil Nadu’s Growth Story, Ms. Ravindranath points out that the fear of outsiders has now gone.

“The local businessmen no longer resist either foreigners or those from outside the State setting up business here. The State government welcomes investors.” In the last five years, the city hosted two Global Investors Meets, one in 2015 and the other in 2019. It has also roped in investments from Korea, Japan, China, the U.K. and the U.S.

IT sector

The city has witnessed a huge change with the arrival of information and technology. Even before Madras was renamed Chennai, a slew of IT firms were slowly setting up operations in the city (this was in the 80s). Several Y2K firms emerged during the 1990s. Sify’s birth happened in Madras during mid-1990s. During those days, IT offices were scattered in various areas. It was in 1999 when TCS moved to Sholinganallur, the OMR belt became the IT corridor. Today, it houses Cognizant and Infosys and also has many new-age start-ups head-quartered in the city.

Commenting on the evolution of the IT sector, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, past president of the 184-year-old Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says, “For decades, the tech industry in Chennai was synonymous with IT services and BPO, building scale and growing in global stature. Because of the rich engineering talent pool, it attracted most of the Top 25 services players to the city to innovatively solve business problems of Fortune 500 companies.” He added, “The city has transformed itself beyond services to products, platforms, engineering and as-a-service companies and has also emerged as a thriving hub for technology-driven start-ups. With digital technologies such as cloud, data, IoT and security fundamentally changing the business, operations and experience models of companies, Chennai today is a lot more heterogeneous catering to a broader canvas of clients’ technology and business needs.” Chennai is emerging as a hub for commissioning, operation and maintenance of data centres and work spaces to help people with all kinds of resources to run businesses without having to spend on capital expenditure.