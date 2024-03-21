Lok Sabha Elections 2024: four candidates file nomination on first day in Chennai

March 21, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Chennai

On the first day, only four candidates filed nominations for Lok Sabha elections in Chennai.

An independent candidate, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate and two candidates of Thakkam Katchi filed nominations. Election officials expect the nominations to pick up from Friday.

Meanwhile, over ₹29 lakh in cash without valid documents was seized between March 17 - 19. The model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect from March 16, Saturday which mandates people, traders and business people to carry valid documents while travelling with cash amounting to ₹50,000 and above. So far, ₹29,28,500 has been seized, officials said.

Also, the GCC removed or painted over or shrouded several posters, banners, cut-outs, paintings, hoardings, flag staffs and bus stand shelters or any elements bearing names of political leaders in many areas. Yet, political or related advertisements such as writings, hoardings and posters were still seen at Ramanujan Street and Basin Bridge areas.

The Greater Chennai Corporation peeled several posters, banners and removed flag staff in many areas as per Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of Election Commission of India. Yet, the political or related advertisements such as writings, hoardings and posters still seen at Ramanujan… pic.twitter.com/4DumLK83Yt — R Aishwaryaa (@AishRavi64) March 20, 2024

ECI Inspection

With about a month for the Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed six expenditure observers to monitor the election expenditure in the three Parliamentary constituencies in Chennai.

The observers for Central Chennai Parliamentary constituency Subodh Singh and Madhukar Kumar reviewed the election expenditure and monitoring activities at the Ripon Buildings premises and held meetings with all the departments involved at the Ripon Buildings complex regarding polling instructions on March 20, 2024, Wednesday, according to J.Radhakrishnan, District Election Officer and Greater Corporation Commissioner.