Kauvery Hospital launches cervical cancer screening programme

It was inaugurated by Amber-Jade Sanderson, Minister of Health, Western Australia

February 24, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the inaugural event of the cervical cancer screening programme at Kauvery Hospital on Saturday.

Dignitaries at the inaugural event of the cervical cancer screening programme at Kauvery Hospital on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kauvery Hospital inaugurated a cervical cancer screening programme in an effort to promote equitable access to healthcare services.

The Kauvery Cervical Cancer Screening Programme was inaugurated by Amber-Jade Sanderson, Minister of Health, Western Australia. Cervical cancer remains a significant global health concern, claiming numerous lives each year. Despite the World Health Organization recommending a minimum of 70% screening for women, only 1.9% undergo cervical cancer screening in India, the hospital said in a press release.

“The programme aims to significantly reduce the impact of cervical cancer on women in Tamil Nadu. Cervical cancer is entirely preventable. With early detection, screening and vaccination it can be eradicated,” Ms. Sanderson said.

Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and T. S. Sabeeha, senior consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Kauvery Hospital, participated in the event.

