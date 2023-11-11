HamberMenu
‘Karukka’ Vinoth, who hurled petrol bombs near Raj Bhavan gates in Chennai, detained under Goondas Act 

The 42-year-old has a history of 14 offences, including one of throwing a petrol bomb at the BJP headquarters in T. Nagar last year, police said

November 11, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Police officials seen with ‘Karukka’ Vinoth in Chennai

Police officials seen with 'Karukka' Vinoth in Chennai

‘Karukka’ Vinoth, a history-sheeter who had thrown two petrol bombs near the gate of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai last month, has been detained under the Goondas Act.

Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has issued orders detaining him under the stringent provisions of this Act, which makes bail harder to obtain.

On the afternoon October 25, 2023, Vinoth walked towards the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Tamil Nadu Governor, and lobbed two Molotov cocktails at the building. Police personnel on duty there nabbed him quickly and remanded him to judicial custody, after he was produced before a magistrate that day.

Vinoth, who is 42, of SM Nagar in Teynampet has a record of being involved in 14 offences, which include hurling petrol bombs at the BJP headquarters Kamalalayam, in T. Nagar last year, police said.

