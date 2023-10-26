Attack at the Raj Bhavan was prevented by T.N. police: DGP 

October 26, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 01:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

A day after two Molotov cocktails were hurled in front of the Raj Bhavan’s main entrance gate at Chennai, the Tamil Nadu police on Thursday sought to dismiss claims that the suspect tried to barge into Governor’s official residence and was prevented by sentry police posted there.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal on Thursday, October 26, 2023 said the suspect, ‘Karukka’ Vinodh, 42, was a habitual offender in the Teynampet police station limits and had 14 criminal cases pending against him. He was involved in Molotov cocktail attacks on the Teynampet police station on August 12, 2015, and at a Tasmac shop on July 13, 2017.

In an official release, the DGP said that a perusal of CCTV footage revealed that Vinodh walked alone from Teynampet to the Raj Bhavan with four Molotov cocktails. When the police saw that he was trying to hurl them, they tried to restrain him.

“However, fearing arrest, he threw two petrol bombs, one on Sardar Patel Road and another in front of the main entrance (Gate-1), damaging the police barricade. No one was injured in the incident,” he said.

Referring to a complaint lodged by Deputy Secretary to Governor T. Sengottaiyan that the Governor’s vehicle was attacked in Kumbakonam on April 18, 2022, Mr. Jiwal said some people had thrown black flags after the Governor’s convoy passed by and there was CCTV footage to prove the same. As many as 73 persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

The DGP said the lone suspect in the Molotov cocktail attack case was arrested only because of the alertness of the Chennai Police, who were deployed in front of the Raj Bhavan. The State police were providing adequate security to the Governor and the Raj Bhavan, he added.

Meanwhile, sources said the Guindy Police registered an FIR on the incident based on a report filed by S. Mohan, a head constable attached to the station. The FIR said Mr. Mohan, along with a constable- driver Silvanu, were on patrolling duty when they encountered Vinodh on Wednesday.

Based on his report, the Guindy Police registered a case against the accused under Sections 436 (mischief by fire), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 506 (ii)(criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Explosive Substance Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Vinodh was produced before a magistrate in Saidapet and remanded in judicial custody until November 9.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Thursday visited the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor R.N. Ravi. He inspected the security arrangements and beefed up the security around the Raj Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu is staying overnight on Thursday.