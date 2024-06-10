Increasing urbanisation will significantly impact structural engineering, says NITI Aayog member

Increasing urbanisation may have a significant impact on the future of structural engineering, and there is a need to have more resilient and sustainable structures, Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, said here on Monday.

While delivering the G.S. Ramaswamy Memorial Lecture during the 60th Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC) and the inauguration of diamond jubilee celebrations, he spoke about the advances in structural engineering methods.

“The field of structural engineering is constantly evolving, with new technologies and materials being developed all the time. This is leading to new and innovative ways to design and build structures, which are efficient, safe, and sustainable,” he said.

He noted that the creation of critical infrastructure such as bridges or roads is a catalyst for economic growth, and when this happens, it aids in generating a lot of jobs. “Availability of good infrastructure is key to achieving inclusive growth on a sustainable basis. Sustainability focused infrastructure growth can help accomplish the vision of making India a $40 trillion economy by 2047.”

A diamond jubilee logo was also released during the occasion. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the CSIR-SERC and Pedvak Technologies Private Limited, Hyderabad, to develop advanced protective structures and components for ballistic, bulletproof and baffle range products for protection of personnel and property in India in a phased manner.

N. Anandavalli, director of CSIR-SERC, and S. Gomathinayagam, former Director General of the National Institute of Wind Energy, also spoke during the occasion.