Greater Chennai Corporation set to make Adyar river a walkers’ paradise

The Adyar river between Thiru. Vi. Ka and Kotturpuram bridges would soon become a walkers’ paradise.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, as part of the City River Restoration Project (CRRP), has taken up beautification work on the stretch between the two bridges running for roughly 2.50 km by forming bunds and also started planting tree saplings on the south side of the river.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said as the Model Code of Conduct was in place the work had been stopped. Once the election scheduled to be held on February 19 was over, work would be speeded up. Giving details of the beautification project, the official said the civic body, in addition to executing the CRRP, was simultaneously engaged in developing a park located adjacent to the Kotturpuram MRTS railway station and two playgrounds.

The Corporation had set up a Miyawaki forest in the vacant lands adjacent to the Kotturpuram railway station. The greening of the Adyar river and the setting up of the park would prompt a large number of residents to take up walking.

The civic body has already completed bund formation on the south side and taken up planting of tree saplings consisting of mangroves and other native plant species. The bund work is yet to be fully completed on the north side of river.

The GCC is executing the project at a cost of ₹11 crore. The Kotturpuram park and the integrated hockey playground would be developed at a cost of ₹9 crore. The old playground located on the station side would be renovated at a cost of ₹1.50 crore. The integrated hockey playground would come up in the land retrieved from a private institution.