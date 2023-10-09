HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. forms high-level panel to curb unauthorised construction in Chennai

Headed by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and with CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra as member, the committee has been formed as per the Madras High Court order

October 09, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
Monitoring over 10,000 buildings constructed every year in Chennai is expected to be a challenging task for the agencies concerned.

Monitoring over 10,000 buildings constructed every year in Chennai is expected to be a challenging task for the agencies concerned. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The State government has constituted a high-level committee to “curb and monitor” unauthorised construction in the city.

The committee, headed by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, has been formed following an order of the Madras High Court and is expected to hold its first meeting this week. The Town Planning officials are exploring various options to curb unauthorised construction.

The members of the committee are CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra, CMDA Enforcement Cell Chief Planner and the Joint Director of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning. Corporation officials said more than 10,000 buildings constructed every year are expected to be monitored. However, registered engineers said the agencies such as the CMDA, DTCP and the Corporation do not have adequate manpower to curb and monitor unauthorised constructions.

More staff sought

CMDA and the DTCP Registered Engineer Welfare Association founder-president A. Balasubramani said the number of employees for town planning should be increased to implement the committee’s task.

“Most of those who depend on bank loans and promoters have been constructing as per the plan because of the improved monitoring. However, many unauthorised constructions have been identified in the city. Violations in floor space index and setback are common. More than 80% of the constructions in panchayat unions in the metropolitan area are unauthorised while the number is relatively small in the Corporation zones,” said Mr. Balasubramani. The number of unauthorised buildings in Chennai has reduced after the combined building rules came into force.

Corporation Town Planning Committee Member T.V. Shemmozhi said the height of the basement had been increased in many new buildings by more than six feet to escape flooding, which leads to encroachments of the road by wide ramps. “In many roads with 60 feet width, the ramp encroachment is 15 feet. The road width is reduced. People are unable to walk on the road. Some people claim that the road height has increased because of inadequate milling by the Corporation,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / urban planning

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.