Governor launches hybrid cath lab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday launched a Flex Arm Hybrid Cath Lab Operating Room at Kauvery Hospital.
Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that one out of four deaths was because of cardiovascular diseases. The high prevalence of heart diseases among the youth was more alarming, he said.
The Governor laid emphasis on lifestyle modifications such as switching to healthier food and living a stress-free life, which go a long way in preventing heart diseases.
He added that the Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare Project would focus on providing advanced treatment for non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes, and improve the existing hospital infrastructure.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.