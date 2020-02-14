Chennai

Governor launches hybrid cath lab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday launched a Flex Arm Hybrid Cath Lab Operating Room at Kauvery Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that one out of four deaths was because of cardiovascular diseases. The high prevalence of heart diseases among the youth was more alarming, he said.

The Governor laid emphasis on lifestyle modifications such as switching to healthier food and living a stress-free life, which go a long way in preventing heart diseases.

He added that the Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare Project would focus on providing advanced treatment for non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes, and improve the existing hospital infrastructure.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 1:19:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/governor-launches-hybrid-cath-lab-at-kauvery-hospital/article30814684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY