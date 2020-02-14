Governor launches hybrid cath lab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday launched a Flex Arm Hybrid Cath Lab Operating Room at Kauvery Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that one out of four deaths was because of cardiovascular diseases. The high prevalence of heart diseases among the youth was more alarming, he said.

The Governor laid emphasis on lifestyle modifications such as switching to healthier food and living a stress-free life, which go a long way in preventing heart diseases.

He added that the Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare Project would focus on providing advanced treatment for non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes, and improve the existing hospital infrastructure.