GCC to launch Mission Indradhanush immunisation drive on August 7

July 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch Mission Indradhanush camps for routine immunisation drives for pregnant women and children up to the age of 5 on August 7, said Mayor R. Priya.

At a meeting on Friday, the Mayor directed the officials to sensitise all residents and migrant workers to the need for immunisation. The camps will be conducted in government hospitals, urban primary health centres, and anganwadis from August 7 to 12 in the first phase. In the second phase, the camps will be conducted between September 11 and 16 and in the third phase, between October 9 and 14. The camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The programme provides vaccination against life‐threatening diseases of diphtheria, whooping cough, haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) causing pneumonia and meningitis, tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, measles and hepatitis B.

Ms. Priya has directed the officials to include population living in areas such as urban slums with migrants, nomadic sites, construction sites and other settlements, including floating population near the riverine.

According to data compiled by the government, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children were most susceptible to diseases and disability and run a three to six times higher risk of death as compared to fully immunised children. Counting and enlisting of beneficiaries has started in the city, said an official.

Eight immunisation camps - five in 2015, two in 2016 and one camp in 2022 — were held in the city in the past eight years.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Additional Commissioner (Health) Shankarlal Kumawat participated.