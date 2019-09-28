Subasri death case: Jayagopal remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Former AIADMK councillor S. Jayagopal, who was arrested in connection with the death of Subasri in a road accident after an illegal flex board fell on her, has been remanded to judicial custody till October 11.

After being pulled up by the Madras High Court and a search that lasted for two weeks, police finally managed to nab Mr. Jayagopal in Krishnagiri district on Friday, and brought him to the city.

Sources said Mr. Jayagopal was detained at an undisclosed location in the city and his statement is being recorded.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police of St Thomas Mount has apprehended four more persons in connection with the case

They added that these four persons had been hired to put up the banners, erected by ex-AIADMK councillor Mr. Jayagopal, on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

On September 12, Subasri was riding her two-wheeler back home in Nemillichery, near Chromepet, when a banner put up by Mr. Jayagopal announcing his son’s wedding fell on her. On impact, she fell off the vehicle and was run over by a water tanker that was behind her on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road in Pallikaranai.

Initially, St. Thomas Traffic Investigation Wing, which probed the accident, arrested tanker driver Manoj and later added Mr. Jayagopal’s name who put up the fatal banner.