Woman run over after banner falls on her

Suddenly one of the banners that was tied to the median fell on her.

Members of the public immediately rushed her to a private hospital nearby, but she was declared brought dead.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing sent the body to Chromepet Government General Hospital for postmortem. Police have arrested lorry driver Manoj for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said action would be taken against the political functionary who had placed the banners on the road after officials of the Chennai Corporation lodged a police complaint. Later, all the banners on the stretch were removed in a hurry.

The photograph of the woman lying under the wheel of the tanker went viral on social media triggering angry reactions. An engineering graduate, Subasri was planning to go Canada for higher studies.

Stalin slams govt.

Expressing condolences to Subasri’s family, DMK president M.K.Stalin in a tweet said the callous attitude of the government, irresponsibility of officials, incapacity of police officials to control illegal banners had snuffed out a young life in its prime.