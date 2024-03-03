GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-layer security arrangements for PM Modi’s visit to Chennai on March 4

PM Modi will attend a public meeting at YMCA ground at Nandanam, Chennai

March 03, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Chennai

R. Sivaraman
Preparation in full swing at the YMCA Nandanam ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi election meeting, in Chennai on March 4.

Preparation in full swing at the YMCA Nandanam ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi election meeting, in Chennai on March 4. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has made an elaborate security arrangements with deployment of 15,000 personnel in five- layers in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on March 4

Mr. Modi will attend a public meeting on March 4 evening at YMCA ground, Nandanam in Chennai.

In view of Prime Minister’s visit to Chennai, the City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore conducted a special security review meeting with Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Deployment of 15,000 personnel

Accordingly, the Commissioner ordered the deployment of totally 15,000 personnel from Law and Order, Crime, Traffic and Special Units, Armed Reserve, Commando Force and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP).

Intensive security arrangements, intensive checking and surveillance are under way at Nandanam YMCA Ground where the event takes place, Chennai Airport, and surrounding areas.

Further, searches are taking place in lodges, hotels and star hotels in Chennai looking for suspects and strangers. Also intensive vehicle check-up are conducting at important roads and junctions. Apart from this, police officers and personnel are intensively monitoring important Railway stations and bus terminals.

Drones banned

Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are banned to fly within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction under Section 144 of Criminal Procedural Code on between March 1 and April 29.

Also, the police is warning that legal action will be taken against those who violate the temporary ban on drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.