Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone for development of railway stations in Chennai Division

February 26, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone through video conferencing for the development of seven railway stations in the Chennai division — Ambattur, Chennai Beach, Chennai Park, Mambalam, Guindy, St. Thomas Mount, and Sullurpeta — under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme of the Centre and seven road overbridges (ROBs) and 28 subways.

According to a release, various railway projects, at an estimated cost of ₹45,769 crore, are in progress across the State. In this year’s Union Budget, Tamil Nadu received a record allocation of ₹6,331 crore.

Speaking at the event, Governor R.N. Ravi said: “We know that, today the growth of our country is all inclusive. It is not like some areas are developed [and] others are left behind. In Tamil Nadu, there are railway projects worth over [₹]45,000 crore in progress. When these are completed, our railway stations will become centres of activity. A place, where not only the passengers, but even locals will love to visit and artisans will be able to sell their wares and have their own outlets. It will have an enormous impact on our economic growth. The railway stations will not only become absolutely modern, but also be an engine for the growth of the local economy.”

“Just within 10 years, we moved from the eleventh largest economy to the fifth largest economy in the world. We are very confident that in a few years, we will be the third largest economy in the world. In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have been pulled out of poverty, which is a record,” he added.

Elected representatives, officials, eminent personalities, rail enthusiasts, school principals and headmasters, school students and members of the public participated in the event.