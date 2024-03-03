GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In second visit to T.N. in 7 days, PM to arrive in Chennai tomorrow

Police have tightened vigil; lodges, hotels in Chennai are being searched, vehicle checks are being conducted on important roads and at junctions

March 03, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the State on Monday for the second time in seven days.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city and the adjoining Chengalpattu district. Mr. Modi will arrive in a special aircraft at the Chennai airport at 2.45 p.m. from Maharashtra. From there, he will take a helicopter to the Kalpakkam Helipad, 70 km from Chennai. Between 3.30 p.m. and 4.15 p.m., he will participate in a programme organised by Bharatiya Navhikiya Vidyut Nigam (Bhavini), which is constructing and commissioning the Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR).

He will return by helicopter to the airport at 5 p.m, from where he will go to the YMCA Grounds at Nandanam to address a public meeting organised by the BJP. At 6.35 p.m., he is scheduled to leave for Telangana by a special aircraft from the city. Intensive security arrangements have been made at the venue of the meeting, the Chennai airport and in surrounding areas.

Lodges, and hotels in Chennai are being searched, and vehicles are being checked on important roads and at junctions.

A senior police officer said: “We have tightened vigil following the blast at a Bengaluru restaurant on Friday. Our personnel are conducting intensive vehicle checks, and are on patrol duty. Since the Prime Minister’s visit is also scheduled for Monday, we are on heightened alert.”

Besides, police officers are monitoring important railway stations and bus terminals.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.