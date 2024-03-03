In second visit to T.N. in 7 days, PM to arrive in Chennai tomorrow

March 03, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the State on Monday for the second time in seven days.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city and the adjoining Chengalpattu district. Mr. Modi will arrive in a special aircraft at the Chennai airport at 2.45 p.m. from Maharashtra. From there, he will take a helicopter to the Kalpakkam Helipad, 70 km from Chennai. Between 3.30 p.m. and 4.15 p.m., he will participate in a programme organised by Bharatiya Navhikiya Vidyut Nigam (Bhavini), which is constructing and commissioning the Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR).

He will return by helicopter to the airport at 5 p.m, from where he will go to the YMCA Grounds at Nandanam to address a public meeting organised by the BJP. At 6.35 p.m., he is scheduled to leave for Telangana by a special aircraft from the city. Intensive security arrangements have been made at the venue of the meeting, the Chennai airport and in surrounding areas.

Lodges, and hotels in Chennai are being searched, and vehicles are being checked on important roads and at junctions.

A senior police officer said: “We have tightened vigil following the blast at a Bengaluru restaurant on Friday. Our personnel are conducting intensive vehicle checks, and are on patrol duty. Since the Prime Minister’s visit is also scheduled for Monday, we are on heightened alert.”

Besides, police officers are monitoring important railway stations and bus terminals.