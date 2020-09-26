Chennai

Fans catch a last glimpse of SPB, last rites begin

Last rites of singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam being conducted at his house in Chennai on Saturday.

Last rites of singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam being conducted at his house in Chennai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: M. Jyothi Ramalingam

Several fans of legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam queued up to pay their last respects at his farmhouse in Tamaripakkam on Saturday morning.

The singer passed away on Friday afternoon at a private hospital in the city. His body was then taken to his residence in Nungambakkam.

His cremation is scheduled to take place at around 11 a.m. and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced that it will take place with full state honours. At around 10.20 a.m. his family members began performing the last rites.

“His talent has always been respected and honoured by both the central and State governments. He will befittingly be given full state honours as well,” said Director Bharathiraaja, who shared a close friendship spanning decades, with the singer. He paid his last respects to SPB and met his family members on Saturday morning.

