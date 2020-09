S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (1946 - 2020)

Few singers could rival him in popularity. Fewer were as versatile. Still fewer were as prolific.

The legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam is no more. Popularly known as SPB, Balasubrahmanyam made his singing debut in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna.

Few singers could rival him in popularity. Fewer were as versatile. Still fewer were as prolific. He sang over 40,000 songs in different languages in different eras of Indian cinema.