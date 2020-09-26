S.P. Balasubrahmanyam to be cremated with State honours

Last rites will be performed in his farmhouse at Tamaraipakkam today

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam will be cremated with full state honours, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Friday.

In a statement, he said Balasubrahmanyam had secured a permanent place not only in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu but also those of the people of India.

His family members said the last rites and cremation would be performed in his farmhouse at Tamaraipakkam, near Red Hills, on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the body of the singer was brought to his residence at Kamdhar Nagar, Nungambakkam, from hospital. Thereafter, some initial rituals were performed. Politicians, musicians, film personalities, his fans and residents of nearby areas turned up in large numbers to pay their last respects.

Despite the elaborate arrangements made by the police to ensure physical distancing, many jostled to catch a glimpse of the singer. A battery of mediapersons came to cover the last journey of the singer, and some of them scaled the huge compound walls.

Some light music singers paid homage by singing his most famous melodramatic songs. Ebi, a singer from Perambur, said: “He is a great singer. We earned our livelihood by singing his songs on stages. His songs helped several musicians like me.”

Sampath Kumar, treasurer of the SPB Fans Club, said: “He created a trust for carrying out philanthropic activities. The trust has been depositing ₹2,000 each in the accounts of 35 old singers every month... He would not talk about all this.”

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, DMK youth secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, actors Samuthirakani, Manobala, Mansoor Ali Khan and Anandaraj, and musicians Dhina and Imman paid homage.

The body was later shifted to the farmhouse at Tamaraipakkam.