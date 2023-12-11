HamberMenu
DMDK leader Vijayakant discharged from hospital

A bulletin from MIOT Hospitals, Chennai, said Mr. Vijayakant has made a full recovery; he was hospitalised on November 18 for treatment of a febrile illness

December 11, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMDK leader Vijyakant. File photograph

DMDK leader Vijyakant. File photograph

DMDK leader Vijayakant was discharged from MIOT Hospitals in Chennai, on Monday, December 11, 2023. According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, he was discharged after making a full recovery following treatment.

Mr. Vijayakant was admitted to the hospital on November 18 for treatment of a febrile illness.

On November 29, the hospital had released a bulletin stating that after some improvement, Mr. Vijayakant’s health condition had mildly deteriorated, and he required a small amount of pulmonary support. However, the hospital had said that doctors were confident he would make a full recovery.

