November 18, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and general secretary Vijayakanth has been admitted to a private hospital in the city on Saturday. A statement issued by the party mentioned that he had gone for a routine medical examination. “He will return home in a day or two. Don’t believe the rumours,” the statement read.