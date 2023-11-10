HamberMenu
Despite ‘safe’ tag, over 20% of women in Chennai face sexual harassment on public transport, at public spaces: study

About 43% of men have witnessed sexual harassment of women in public; of these 18% did not intervene, even when the victim was known to them, the study by the Chennai Corporations’ Gender and Policy Lab revealed

November 10, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Many women are unaware about panic buttons installed on MTC buses. File photograph

Many women are unaware about panic buttons installed on MTC buses. File photograph

While 53% of women rated Chennai as safe, over 20% (including transpersons) said they had experienced sexual harassment in public spaces and on public transport, revealed a a study conducted by the Gender and Policy Lab of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The study was presented at a meeting, ‘Building a gender inclusive Chennai: Learnings and way forward’, held at at the Ripon Building premises on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

This first-of-its-kind study, part of the Chennai City Partnership Project between the Tamil Nadu government and the World Bank, was carried out between November 2022 and March 2023, and was aimed at understanding women’s perception of safety in public spaces and on public transport, as well as factors restricting the reporting of harassment. It covered a diverse sample of 3,000 individuals in Chennai, including 1,402 women, 565 men, and 100 transgender individuals. Participants were interviewed at the household level and in public places, including bus stops, autorickshaw stands, metro stations, and suburban railways.

While 53% of women rated Chennai as safe, 12-22% of women and transgender persons reported experiencing sexual harassment in public spaces and on transport. . What was of even more concern however, was that many incidents of harassment went unreported due to a lack of awareness about reporting mechanisms and fear of drawing attention. Bystander intervention was limited, with only 45% of cases seeing police intervention.

The study also revealed that men in the city had more awareness and understanding of the alert systems such as helplines and panic buttons on government buses than women.

About 43% of men in the survey had witnessed sexual harassment of women in public spaces in the last three months. Of them, 18% reportedly did not intervene even when the victim was known to them, while 14% said the victims were strangers to them.

Education seems to play a part, pointed out a consultant at the Lab: more women with college degrees reported their experiences of sexual harassment. However, many women continue to be afraid of approaching the authorities, as they are apprehensive about victim blaming.

Buses are primary means of commuting for women in Chennai
Public buses were the most commonly used means of transport (68-89%) for different purposes, including work, education, and household needs. Despite positive perceptions of public transport, issues such as last-mile connectivity, accessibility for persons with disabilities, and high fares of autorickshaws were challenging, women who were surveyed said

The way forward

The study emphasised that creating a safer and more inclusive Chennai required collaborative efforts between the government and citizens.

The GCC wants to increase awareness about the need for intervention when someone witnesses harassment at a public place, and will also focus on improving accessibility, including better pavements and public toilet facilities.

“With regard to streetlights, the challenges of the GCC would be that the Chennai Corporation has about 5,800 km of road and 289 km are under the Highways Department. Usually, when there is a complaint of lack of streetlights, it is usually near a gated community or a SIPCOT,” said GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

Chennai Mayor R. Priya said, “Based on the Chennai model, Gender and Policy Labs were also initiated in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Awareness on this must increase.”

Requesting a collaboration between the police and the GCC, Chennai Commissioner of Police , Sandeep Rai Rathore said, “There was a survey recently conducted by a talent-strategy consulting firm, which has said that among all metropolitan cities in India that were rated on favourable environments for women, Greater Chennai has been rated the safest. Tamil Nadu boasts of the highest number of women police stations in India. In Chennai, we have roughly 37 All Woman Police Stations. We are also looking into what more can be done, where are the gaps, what is the vision and how much can be achieved.”

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari, Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran, representatives and activists for women, children and persons with disabilities took part in the meeting. The meeting also saw the launch of a logo designed for the Gender and Policy Lab.

