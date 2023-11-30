T.N. Rains | NDRF teams arrive in Villupuram district

November 30, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached Marakkanam in Villupuram district in anticipation of heavy rains. y

According to official sources, the teams comprising of 50 personnel and led by Commandants D.V. Patel and Rahul Kumar, will be stationed in Marakkanam. The teams are equipped with rescue equipment, including life jackets, inflatable boats and cutting gadgets.

The teams will coordinate with revenue and police in the event of any emergency.