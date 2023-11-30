HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Rains | NDRF teams arrive in Villupuram district

The National Disaster Response Force teams, comprising of 50 personnel, have been stationed in Marakkanam, for rescues, in cases of rain-related emergencies

November 30, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed at Marakkanam in Villupuram district

Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed at Marakkanam in Villupuram district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached Marakkanam in Villupuram district in anticipation of heavy rains. y

Also Read: Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates

According to official sources, the teams comprising of 50 personnel and led by Commandants D.V. Patel and Rahul Kumar, will be stationed in Marakkanam.  The teams are equipped with rescue equipment, including life jackets, inflatable boats and cutting gadgets.

The teams will coordinate with revenue and police in the event of any emergency.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / rains / Monsoon / flood / disaster management

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.