Custodial death: CB-CID directed to frame murder charges against police personnel

The postmortem report revealed multiple injuries on the body of the 25-year-old victim, who died in custody on April 19 at the Secretariat Colony police station

The postmortem report revealed multiple injuries on the body of the 25-year-old victim, who died in custody on April 19 at the Secretariat Colony police station

In the light of the autopsy report, which records “13 injury marks” on the body of Vignesh, 25, who died in custody, the CB-CID has been directed to convert the “suspicious death case” into a “murder case” and frame charges against the police personnel concerned, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday.

However, the AIADMK members staged a walkout of the Assembly, after Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s demand for transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was not accepted by the government.

Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami recalled having raised the issue in the House on April 26 when the Chief Minister responded saying Vignesh was provided breakfast on April 19 after which he vomitted and developed epilepsy before being taken to Kilpauk Government Hospital where he was declared dead.

But, the autopsy report of Vignesh says there were 13 injury marks, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out and added that there was a 1 cm deep injury on his skull, besides other injuries on his jaw, shoulder and left thigh and a fracture on his right leg.

“Since the statement made by the Chief Minister in the Assembly on April 26 over Vignesh’s death and the details of the autopsy report are contradictory and raises suspicion over the death. I insist on transferring the case to the CBI. Besides, appropriate action should be initiated against the police personnel concerned,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Vignesh and Suresh from Pattinapakkam were proceeding in an autorickshaw when they were searched by the police on April 18. They were taken by the police on alleged charges of possession of ganja and liquor bottles. On April 19, Vignesh was declared brought dead when he was taken to Kilpauk Government Hospital.

A case of suspicious death had been registered over the incident and Sub-Inspector Pugazhum Perumal, Constable Ponraj, Home Guard Deepak had been placed under suspension. The probe into the case had been transferred to the CB-CID on April 24.