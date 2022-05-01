Tamil Nadu: Custodial death case transferred to CB-CID

Special Correspondent May 01, 2022 17:35 IST

Special Correspondent May 01, 2022 17:35 IST

Issued by Prem Anand Sinha, Inspector-General of Police, North Zone, the wait-listed personnel are Prohibition Enforcement Wing Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan, inspector Nirmala and constables Jayachandran and Jayakumar

File photo: DGP C. Sylendra Babu | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Issued by Prem Anand Sinha, Inspector-General of Police, North Zone, the wait-listed personnel are Prohibition Enforcement Wing Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan, inspector Nirmala and constables Jayachandran and Jayakumar

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has ordered the transfer of the case of custodial death of a tribal man in Tiruvannamalai to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID). Thangamani, 47, a resident of Thattaranai hamlet under the Perunkolathur village panchayat in the Thandarampattu block along the Jawadhu Hills, was arrested on the charge of selling arrack on April 26 and sent to judicial custody the same day. He died at the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College and Hospital on April 27 after he suffered from seizure twice in the sub-jail in the town. Four police personnel have been wait-listed in connection with the custodial death. The order was issued by Prem Anand Sinha, Inspector-General of Police, North Zone. The wait-listed personnel are Prohibition Enforcement Wing Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan, inspector Nirmala and constables Jayachandran and Jayakumar, the police said.



Our code of editorial values