COVID-19 patients aged below 60 triaged at their doorsteps

Drive undertaken based on data compiled by local sanitary inspectors

The Greater Chennai Corporation carried out triaging of 29,000 patients at their doorsteps in the 15 zones of the city.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese shared information on social media about doorstep triaging and creating awareness among the residents of the initiative.

COVID-19 patients below 60 years were triaged at their doorsteps by special medical teams of the Corporation, based on data compiled by local sanitary inspectors in each residential neighbourhood, officials said.

Doorstep triaging was launched on May 13, screening a number of COVID-19 patients in zones such as Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Anna Nagar, Ambattur and Adyar. Officials said at least 251 doctors and 500 paramedical staff had been working daily to ensure early treatment for patients and to prevent complications.

A few residents, who have completed home quarantine, complained to the Corporation about the absence of home triaging in their neighbourhoods.

Officials said the initiative was launched only about 10 days ago and residents, who had tested positive after May 13, would get home triaging.

The Corporation has ensured early transfer of sick patients to tertiary facilities with the support of a system of special COVID-19 ambulances.

On Saturday, oxygen support was introduced in the special ambulances, which were developed by modifying the vehicles of taxi operators. So far, around 200 cars have been modified.

Over 8,000 patients had been transported by them and the introduction of 250 additional car ambulances was under consideration.