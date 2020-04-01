COVID-19: Chennai Corporation releases lists of shops that deliver essential items at the doorstep

To ensure residents enjoy access to essential items, especially groceries and medicine, without relinquishing the safety of their home, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has released lists of shops and pharmacies that have come forward to offer free home-delivery option in view of two twin requirements of the hour — social distancing and staying at home.

Though the contents of the lists are not exhaustive, the lists have tried to cover the 200 wards across 15 zones, with every zone preparing lists pertaining to areas within their jurisdiction.

The addresses and phone numbers of the shops are listed. At the time of this article being published, most zones had prepared the lists, and a small number of them were close to finalising their lists. Lists from a few zones are already being shared widely on social media platforms. Government officials point out all the lists will be made available at the Corporation website

According to Corporation officials, each zone was advised to collect details of such shops, adding that the exercise included a thorough background check of the each shop and pharmacy being considered for listing.

Corporation officials point out that field-level officials of the civic body will monitor if these shops and pharmacies will keep this service free, as promised; and they add that complaints in this regard from residents will also be acted upon.

The free service, civic officials said, will be available only during the stipulated time — up to 2.30 p.m every day.

“For the preparation of these lists we have roped in local residents' welfare associations by sending details of the shops and pharmacies to their common WhatsApp group,” says a Corporation official.

Among other initiatives, Corporation officials say, with food sourced from Amma canteens, free food is served for the homeless and migrant workers at Corporation community centres — this is particularly the case in Madhavaram (zone-3), Thiruvottiyur (zone-1) and Royapuram (zone-5).

This service is said to be offered to homeless persons and migrant workers who have registered with the Corporation.

Besides, Corporation officials have made an appeal that residents’ groups should participate in relief work by providing at least one-day’s rations to the local civic body office as doing so would go a long way towards helping the needy in this time of crisis.

Residents welcome move

Representatives of various residents’ welfare associations have welcomed the move. “This helps people stay indoors and avoid crowding at shops,” says Geetha Ganesh, secretary, AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, Velachery West.

(With inputs from L. Kanthimathi)