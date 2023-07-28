HamberMenu
Councillors thank CM, Minister for monthly honorarium

July 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At the Greater Chennai Corporation Council meeting on Friday, councillors expressed their gratitude and appreciation towards Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement earlier this month regarding the monthly honorarium of ₹10,000 for them.

Mayor R. Priya invited representatives of various political parties in the Council to express their thanks which would be conveyed to the Chief Minister. “My heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister and the Minister for Municipal Administration for this honorarium,” said Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar. 

Fatima Muzzafer Ahmad, councillor from Ward 61 and national president, Women’s Wing of Indian Union Muslim League, urged the Mayor to make the Corporation paperless and provide tablets to the Councillors to read the resolutions.

The Mayor will receive ₹30,000 and the Deputy Mayor ₹15,000. According to the Council resolution, the honorarium would be deposited in the bank accounts of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and councillors on the last working day of every month. 

The resolution approved a request to the financial advisor to make a provision in the Budget for this. 

