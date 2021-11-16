Greater Chennai Corporation to bring more stretches under Bus Route Roads Department

The move will make it tough for various agencies to get permission for road cutting

Greater Chennai Corporation is set to include more roads under Bus Route Roads Department to improve the standards of the stretches to carry heavy traffic.

The civic body is planning to do a study of traffic along many of the 40,000 interior roads and identify those that are frequently damaged. Roads that record more passenger car units per hour and high pedestrian movement will also be brought under Bus Route Roads Department.

Roads such as Taylors Road and Harrington Road have already been identified for inclusion in the category of bus route roads. A few roads in Madhavaram have been identified for inclusion in bus routes.

Once classified as bus routes, getting permission for digging of the stretches for infrastructure projects or service connection will be a challenge for line agencies.

The number of roads maintained by the Bus Routes Roads Department is expected to increase significantly after the inclusion of more interior roads. At present, 471 bus routes have been maintained by the Corporation.

Repair taken up

The civic body has identified at least 48 bus route roads for temporary repair work this week. Work has started in 22 of the damaged bus routes.

Roads such as Usman Road and Mahalingapuram Main Road that have been affected by flooding have been cleaned and repair work taken up.

Thirumalai Pillai Road and R.K. Mutt Road have been damaged because of the steps taken to resolve the issue of flooding in T. Nagar and Mylapore respectively. The civic officials had to damage some civic infrastructure to mitigate flooding in T. Nagar.

The civic body has resolved more than 15,311 complaints received on helpline 1913. Work to mitigate flooding at 778 locations was taken up.

Over 1,400 tonnes of additional garbage had been removed from the roads of 15 zones in the city. Workers have been brought from places such as Vellore to clean the roads after the rain. Mass cleaning will be taken up in all the 778 flood-affected areas this week.