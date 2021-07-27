Corpn. launches wall painting project

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a wall painting project in all 15 zones of the city.

Around 70,000 posters have been removed to launch the wall painting project. The walls along EVR Periyar Salai will have paintings of heritage buildings located on Anna Salai, the officials said. NGOs have been involved in the initiative.

With regard to parks, the Corporation has asked residents to call helpline 1913 to complain about poor maintenance. Contractors of 540 parks have been told to carry out maintenance of lawns every seven days during the rainy season. Contractors who fail to comply with this directive will be penalised. The contractors have been directed to maintain a register for complaints from visitors.

The contractors have to display the time the park will remain open. At present, the parks remain open only from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. owing to the pandemic. A meeting of residents welfare associations will be held on Thursday after 3 p.m. to discuss various aspects of beautification projects.