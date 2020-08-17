Coronavirus | Containment activity shifts to southern, western parts of Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started shifting the focus of COVID-19 containment activities from the north zone to the southern and western parts of the city.
Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said cases in the northern parts had stabilised.
Zones such as Royapuram, which registered the largest number of cases in the past, have reported less than 30% of the cases every day.
Senior officials on Monday started focusing on new zones such as Alandur, where a rise in the number of cases has been observed. Alandur has registered 535 active cases. Over 13% of the total cases in the zone are active cases.
Ambattur, in the west, continues to be the zone reporting the largest number of cases in the city. Over 1,500 active cases have been registered in Ambattur. Valasaravakkam has also reported 1,026 active cases of COVID-19.
The civic body has registered a case fatality rate of 2.1%. The case fatality rate has been the highest in Teynampet. “But Teynampet has stabilised,” Mr. Prakash said. At fever camps held on Monday, 24,273 residents were screened by doctors. As many as 1,512 swabs were taken for testing.
Perungudi residents gave 143 swabs for testing. As many as 164 residents have given swabs in Adyar for testing on Monday.
The average number of patients visiting fever camps is 50 in the city.
