Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority Act amended, CM now chairman

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill to amend the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) Act, 2010, to make the Chief Minister the chairman of the CUMTA. This has been done to bring all sectors concerning various public transport facilities under one umbrella.
While the Chief Minister would be the chairman of the CUMTA, the committee will have the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Transport Minister, Chief Secretary and Vice-Chairman of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), as ex officio members.
Previously, when the CUMTA Act was introduced in 2010, the committee had the Transport Minister as the chairman and the Chief Secretary and vice chairman of the CMDA as two ex officio vice chairpersons. Also, the committee had 14 members from various departments including Home, Transport, State Finance, and Housing and Urban Development, along with the General Manager of Southern Railway.
The CUMTA aimed at integrating different public transport facilities including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai Metro Rail Limited and Southern Railway, by bringing out a unified ticketing system and aimed at better connectivity of the various modes of public transport for the public to be able commute seamlessly.
The CUMTA will recommend a proposed plan to the transport agencies concerned for execution. Apart from updating the plan periodically, the new body will monitor, coordinate and evaluate the implementation of the plan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath