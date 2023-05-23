Chennai resident secures top rank in Tamil Nadu in UPSC civil services exam 

May 23, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Gee Gee A.S., 22, of Kolathur in Chennai, has emerged as the topper among the successful candidates in Tamil Nadu in the Civil Services Examination, 2022, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

She appeared for the examination after graduation in commerce. She has cleared it in her first attempt, choosing Tamil literature as the optional paper in the main examination.

Inspiration

Ms. Gee Gee said she was inspired to join the civil services by the good work done by the Chennai Corporation in the past few years, especially the beautification drive implemented by former Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. “During the tenure of Gagandeep Singh Bedi sir, the focus was on cleanliness and beautification. Focus on cleanliness is very important for this generation. This inspired me. We can emulate the model all over India,” Ms. Gee Gee said.

“I have secured all India rank 107 and Tamil Nadu rank one in the Civil Services Examination 2022. My father is a daily wager — an electrician. My mother is a home-maker. They have supported me a lot in this journey. They gave me the freedom to explore whatever I wanted. I did my schooling at Jaigopal Garodia Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Shanthi Colony. Thereafter, I pursued B. Com at Stella Maris College in Chennai. In the final year, my professor introduced me to this career in civil services. I explored a lot to know more about the exam. Then I enrolled myself at Aram IAS Academy and I took a foundation course at that institution and then for every stage — prelims, mains and interview — I took guidance and assistance from them. I should thank my mentors M. Karthikeyan and Senthil for the success. Particularly in the interview stage, they were very helpful. They provided me with customised classes, according to my detailed application form. I was able to secure rank 107 in the first attempt because of the immense guidance and help from the entire Aram team,” said Ms. Gee Gee.

‘Unpredictable’

On her decision to choose Tamil literature as her optional paper, Ms. Gee Gee said the creative writing aspects of the Tamil language gave her the confidence to spend more time preparing for the paper. “Before prelims, it was always unpredictable and uncertain. Everyone has the fear of prelims. For the mains, it was very, very easy,” she added. Advising those who intend to appear for the civil services examination, she said the secret to success is the focus on standard books and mentors. “In addition to NCERT books, I found the books on governance, ethics and internal security by author M. Karthikeyan really useful. I think we have to be decisive in choosing the materials we learn. With dedicated preparation and consistency, it is possible to do it in the first attempt.” Subash Karthik, currently pursuing his M.Sc agriculture in nano science at Tamil Nadu Aagricultural University, secured all India rank 118 in his first attempt.

According to a press release from former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, 16 candidates who received free coaching at Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy have cleared the exam. G. Aswini of Tiruvarur has secured rank 229, the release said. A total of 151 students who received coaching at Kingmakers IAS Academy have cleared the exam, says a release.

According to a press release, the wards of three IAS officers of the Tamil Nadu cadre have cleared the exam. Arvind Radhakrishnan, the son of Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, has secured the all India rank of 361. D.J. Chathriya Kavin, the daughter of IAS officer D. Jagannathan, has secured rank 169 and Eshani, the daughter of IAS officer Atul Anand, has secured rank 290.