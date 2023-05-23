HamberMenu
Alumnus of Gurukul institution secures 410th rank in civil services exam

May 23, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KUMRAMBHEEM ASIFABAD/PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Dongre Revaiah from Tungeda village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district secured 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination-2022

Dongre Revaiah from Tungeda village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district secured 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination-2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Surmounting all odds with indomitable spirit, Dongre Revaiah, hailing from the remote Tungeda village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district secured 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination-2022, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

A B.Tech degree holder from IIT-Madras, Mr. Revaiah came out with flying colours in the exam.

His mother, a cook in a State-run school, supported him in pursuit of his goal to join the coveted Civil Services.

He studied in the Social Welfare Gurukul school in Asifabad and completed his intermediate course from the State-run residential college in Hyderabad, sources said. He is among several other youths from Telangana who cracked the Civil Services Exam-2022.

According to sources, Azmeera Sanketh from Karnatipeta village in Mancherial district secured 35th rank. Sri Sai Ashrith Shakhamuri from the erstwhile composite Warangal district got 40th rank. Avula Saikrishna from Peddapalli district and Anugu Shiva Maruthi Reddy from Jagtial district secured 94th rank and 132nd rank respectively.

