HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civil Services examination 2022 | Ishita Kishore tops; Garima Lohia, Uma Harithi get second, third ranks: UPSC

“As many as 933 candidates qualified the Civil Services Examination,” UPSC said.

May 23, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ishita Kishore tops the Civil Services Examination 2022, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said. The results of the examination were announced on May 23 UPSC.

Garima Lohia and Uma Harithi N secured the second and third ranks respectively in the coveted examination, according to the results. “As many as 933 candidates qualified the Civil Services Examination,” it said.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Related Topics

test/examination

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.