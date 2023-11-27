HamberMenu
Chennai Rains | Corporation completes stormwater drains at 48 locations to mitigate flooding

Gaps in the drain network were filled across the city, including in the Anna Nagar, R.A. Puram and Tiruvottiyur zones

November 27, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The stormwater drain on Blackers Road was one of those that has now been completed

The stormwater drain on Blackers Road was one of those that has now been completed | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

In a bid to improve preparedness for the northeast monsoon that is currently active in the State, the Chennai Corporation has completed work at 48 locations where there gaps in the stormwater drain network, across various zones of the city.

“We identified 48 locations where the network was incomplete. The work has been completed now. Except for a 500-metre drain along Elaya Street in Tondiarpet, which will be completed after the monsoon, all the gaps have been filled,” said a Chennai Corporation official.

In the Tondiarpet zone, links have been completed to drain stormwater along Manali Road, North Avenue and Elaya Street.

Three major gaps in the Royapuram zone, along Police Commissioner Office Road, Rajaji Salai and Blackers Road have been completed, to facilitate the flow of stormwater.

Stormwater drains have also been linked with the existing network at Dr. Ambedkar College Road, New Farrence Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Chellappa Street and Medavakkam Tank Road.

The missing link of a drain along Ayanavaram Road in Anna Nagar zone has also been completed. In the Teynampet zone, a drain along R.A. Puram First Main Road has also been completed.

Eight major gaps in the drain network in the northern zones including in Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram have been completed utilising funds from the Asian Development Bank.

In the southern part of the city, 21 gaps have been filled to improve the stormwater drain network in zones such as Sholinganallur, Perungudi and Alandur utilising funds from German development agency, KfW. The areas include Ram Nagar, Mylai Balaji Nagar and Kuberan nagar in the Perungudi zone.

