Chennai police arrest three in connection with theft of 6 kg of liquid gold

December 02, 2023 - CHENNAI

The Mambalam Police, investigating the theft of more than six kilograms of gold in liquid form, from a gold-making unit in T. Nagar, arrested three persons in Maharashtra on Friday, December 1, 2023. All the three accused persons were brought to Chennai by a special police team.

A senior official of the City Police said the theft of liquid gold was reported at a gold-making unit located in the ground floor of a house in Rameswharam Road, T. Nagar on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, after the proprietor B. Nandakumar lodged a complaint.

During their investigation, the police found that the gold had been stolen by a person, who had entered the unit without breaking in. The person had covered his face during the theft, as seen in closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

The police team conducted an enquiry with the six employees of the gold-making unit, and found that the theft had been carried out by Somnath, who had worked previously worked at the unit. The police team arrested three accused persons: Somnath, Nana and Rahul, from Sangli district in Maharasthra.

The police are attempting to recover the gold from the accused persons.