Chennai police investigate theft of 6 kg of liquid gold from jewellery making unit

Police believe one of the workers of the unit stole the gold; all six workers have been detained and an investigation is ongoing

November 29, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mambalam police are investigating the theft of more than 6 kg of gold from a jewellery-making unit. The theft took place on the night of Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

A senior official of the City Police said B. Nandakumar, residing in Rameshwaram Road in T. Nagar, ran a gold jewellery unit from the ground floor of his home. Old gold was melted to make new jewellery, at his unit. He had employed six persons at the unit.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Nandakumar closed his shop and went to his house on the first floor. On Wednesday, when he went to the shop, he found more than 6 kg of gold, stored in liquid form, stolen.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage revealed that one of the six employees had entered the unit with his face covered, and taken away the gold liquid in a bag. The police have detained the six persons who were working at the unit and are investigating.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / police / gold and precious material / theft & burglary

