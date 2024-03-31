GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai police arrest main suspect in Velachery businessman murder case

March 31, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Saturday, March 30, 2024 cracked the murder case of a real estate businessman in Velachery by arresting the main suspect.

The victim V. Palanisamy, 60, was a real estate businessman. On Friday evening while Palanisamy was walking with his friend on Gandhi Road near Seva Nagar in Velachery, unidentified persons who came there on two-wheelers waylaid him. They attacked him with knives and fled.

Palanisamy, who was seriously injured in the attack, died on the way to the hospital. Based on the complaint, Taramani Police took up the investigation. On investigation, police arrested one suspect N. Subbaiyan, 68 of Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram. A knife and mobile phone were seized from him. The investigation revealed that Palanisamy had cheated  ₹28 lakh from Subbaiyan after receiving it from him for buying land. He failed to return the money. Enraged by this, Subbaiyan along with his accomplices - all from Paramakudi had planned and murdered Palanisamy, police said.

Police said both accused and deceased were from Paramakudi. The deceased Palanisamy had also borrowed money from one Utthra Kumar in Paramakudi. He was staying in the city to evade the lender, said police.

